Sudan, FAO to Support Small Farmers in the Nuba Mountains

15 March 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — On Friday, Sudan's Ministry of Agriculture signed an agreement with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) concerning support to small farmers in South Kordofan.

After the signing of the agreement, Eisa Osman, South Kordofan Minister of Agriculture, stated that the $5 million project aims to enhance peace and security in the war-torn region by encouraging agricultural production.

"The agreement is important for all communities of South Kordofan," he said. "Peace is a priority for us. Security and stability in the region encourage the many displaced farmers to return to their areas."

The project will also train women farmers in the Nuba Mountains.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Don't Miss
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Coronavirus Cases in South Africa Rise - Health Ministry
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Demystifying Coronavirus and What You Can Do to Avoid It

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.