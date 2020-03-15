Sudan, FAO to Support Small Farmers in the Nuba Mountains

Khartoum — On Friday, Sudan's Ministry of Agriculture signed an agreement with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) concerning support to small farmers in South Kordofan.

After the signing of the agreement, Eisa Osman, South Kordofan Minister of Agriculture, stated that the $5 million project aims to enhance peace and security in the war-torn region by encouraging agricultural production.

"The agreement is important for all communities of South Kordofan," he said. "Peace is a priority for us. Security and stability in the region encourage the many displaced farmers to return to their areas."

The project will also train women farmers in the Nuba Mountains.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.