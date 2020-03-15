South Africa: Coronavirus - Blood Service Assures Public That Donations Are Safe

14 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nhlanhla Jele

The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) has urged members of the public to continue with blood donations, despite the coronavirus outbreak.

It said in a statement that "the coronavirus cannot be transmitted through blood transfusion, as respiratory viruses are generally known not to be transmittable by donation or transfusion".

It said that, although it did do tests for for the coronavirus, blood donor screening services were already in place to prevent individuals who may be at risk of clinical respiratory infections from donating blood.

Healthy blood donors were being encouraged to continue donating blood to ensure that bloodstock levels remained adequate across the country, it said.

SANBS spokesperson Silungile Mlambo said: "We anticipate added pressure on the blood supply during Easter, Ramadan, the winter months and the added effects of the Covid-19 could see the number of eligible donors decrease in the following few months."

SANBS has advised donors who suspect they might have contracted the virus to contact the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) hotline and get tested.

Mlambo added that donors should take precautionary measures to ensure their safety and that of other citizens.

"If you are feeling unwell or exhibiting any clinical symptoms of infection, fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat and shortness of breath, you are requested to delay donating blood until you are in good health," Mlambo said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Coronavirus Cases in South Africa Rise - Health Ministry
Demystifying Coronavirus and What You Can Do to Avoid It

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.