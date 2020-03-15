Somalia Seeks Assistance to Capture 43 Boats for Illegal Fishing

Somalia has sought assistance from the global anti-piracy forces to help it capture 43 boats from Pakistan and Iran that are conducting illegal fishing operations in the Horn of African nation's waters.

The Somali Federal Government has accused the two countries of continuing illegal fishing in Somalia waters, warning the boats will be pursued and will be liable to pay heavy fines upon their capture.

Somalia's Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources said the 43 fishing boats mainly conduct their illegal activities in Puntland and Galmudug regions.

Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources Abdullahi Bidhaan Warsame warned that Somali pirates may resume their activities in the region due to the increased illegal fishing in their waters.