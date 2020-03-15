Nigeria's Fast Economic Growth Depends On Production - Dipeolu

Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, Dr. Adeyemi Dipeolu said the spirit of national sacrifice and patriotism was paramount if Nigeria is to compete with the world.

Speaking at the 2nd Distinguished Personality Lecture organized by Babcock University's Department of History and International Studies in Ilishsn- Remo, Ogun State, Dr. Dipeolu said Nigeria stood to reap maximum gains from the continental free trade agreement if she engages more in productive activities.

In his paper, Continental Free Trade Agreement: The Benefits and Challenges to Nigeria, Dr.Dipeolu noted that the Chinese that everybody is today talking about turned around their country by producing.

"Chinese became the manufacturing power house of the world not by wringing their hands and mourning but by producing.

He said Chinese were still producing when the WTO agreement didn't favour them, and by the time the playground was levelled, they took advantage of all the opportunities and now America is trying to keep their goods out of America.

Dr. Dipeolu, who said he did not see anything wrong with Nigeria borrowing sincerely to put in place infrastructure for the long term, said Nigeria was not disadvantaged as she only needs to put her strengths to the best of her abilities.

According to him, for Nigeria to grow her economy faster, she must embrace agriculture.

" I don't think we need to feel sad. All we need to do is to buckle up and produce".

He urged Nigerians to innovate and use the ICT sector to turn the country around and stop mourning because the world is competitive and nobody is going to come and help out.

Earlier, President/Vice Chancellor, Professor Ademola Tayo said the essence of the lecture was to foster the ideals of better Nigeria and the world at large and be agents of economic transformation. He said Babcock University has provided Independent Power Project to ensure a 24 hour power supply to provide leverage for productive activities and ensure synergy with the IT equipment while bolstering teaching and learning as well as research and development.

Vanguard