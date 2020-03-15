Namibia: NUST Imposes Travel Ban in Light of COVID-19

THE Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) on Saturday suspended all travel outside the country for management, with immediate effect, following the COVID-19 outbreak in Windhoek.

The university also said all staff and students currently out of the country on work and study arrangements are requested to notify the university and self-quarantine upon their return, until further notice.

This is part of Nust's strategy of putting precautionary measures to avoid any COVID-19 cases, to ensure the safety of the campus community.

In a statement to students and staff members, acting Nust communications director Jordaania Andima said the measures are in line with president Hage Geingob directive following the confirmation of two cases of COVID -19 in Namibia.

"The Nust management is working towards

putting various measures in place to ensure the safety of the campus community. Should it be deemed necessary to temporarily cancel face-to-face lectures and opt for online teaching and learning, where possible, this will be communicated by the end of the day tomorrow, Sunday 15 March 2020," she said.

Andima added that the university is also considering rescheduling the mid-term break to next week to allow academics to

smoothly transition to an online learning environment.

"The final decisions will be made at an urgent meeting between management and key staff, students and the SRC tomorrow afternoon (Sunday). Staff and students are encouraged to keep a close eye on the university's social media platforms for further updates, as this is the quickest way to communicate. The

university will also communicate via SMS," Andima added.

She encouraged staff and students to stay away from large gatherings and continue following best practices and guidelines prepared by the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organisation (WHO), for protection against the

COVID-19 virus.

She said: "NUST is working in consultation with the Ministry of Higher Education, Training and Innovation to ensure minimal disruptions to the institution's operations. In case of an emergency please dial 0800 100 100 to report any coronavirus related incidences to the Ministry of Health and Social Services, and also notify the university on 081 404 0473."

