Malawi: British Woman Arrested for Entering Malawi Illegally

15 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Immigration authorities at Mwanza border and police have arrested a 60-year-old Bristish woman for allegedly entering the country using unchartered routes.

Mwanza border immigration spokesperson Pasqually Zulu says the details on her photocopies of a passport which she claims was lost in South Africa, indicate she is Cheryl Ann Dee and was born in Brisbane, Australia.

Zulu claims she entered through unchartered routes on a motorbike.

Her health is being checked and investigations are underway to find the reasons of her coming to Malawi.

This comes at a time when the country is positioning itself to get prepared to deal with the deadly corona virus.

Zulu said the British national did not follow the official channels in entering the country that could have allowed health officials to screen her for the deadly corona virus.

