Zimbabwe: Virus 'God's Punishment' of West - Zimbabwe Minister

Photo: Pixabay
virus viruses coronavirus corona virus blue
15 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

Zimbabwe's defence minister has called the coronavirus pandemic a "punishment" of the US and Europe for imposing sanctions against members of the ruling regime over human rights abuses.

Coronavirus has infected more than 150,000 people worldwide and killed almost 6,000 since it was first detected in China last December.

"Coronavirus is the work of god punishing countries who imposed sanctions on us," said Zimbabwe's defence minister Oppah Muchinguri on Saturday, speaking at a rally in the northern town of Chinhoyi.

"They are now staying indoors. Their economies are screaming just like they did to our economy."

The United States and the European Union first imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe during the despotic rule of the country's late ex-president Robert Mugabe, ousted by the military in November 2017.

The measures were aimed at high-ranking officials and government institutions, including travel bans on Mugabe and his inner circle.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been battling to re-engage with the West since he took office in 2017.

But the US extended sanctions this month to two security officials accused of orchestrating a violent crackdown on protests over a delay in election results in 2018, killing six.

Muchinguri said the novel virus would teach US President Donald Trump that "he is not God".

"They must feel the effects of coronavirus and understand our pain," she said.

Trump declared a national state of emergency on Saturday. At least 2,700 people have tested positive in the US and more than 50 have died.

Sub-Saharan Africa has so far escaped the worst of the pandemic, with fewer than 100 cases confirmed in more than 20 countries.

Zimbabwe has not yet detected any cases.

Neighbouring South Africa announced 13 new cases on Sunday, bringing the country's tally up to 51.

On Twitter, many Zimbabweans said they were appalled by Muchinguri's words.

"To say I'm gobsmacked is an understatement," tweeted law professor Alex Magaisa. "How does a senior minister utter such rubbish?"

Others criticised the government for not taking the pandemic seriously enough.

"Namibian President... has cancelled Independence Celebrations," tweeted journalist Hopewell Chin'ono.

"Yet in Zimbabwe the regime is pushing ahead with Independence celebrations... whilst hospitals are dilapidated!"

To date only government officials and staff have been banned from foreign travel in Zimbabwe.

VANGUARD

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Coronavirus Cases in South Africa Rise - Health Ministry
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Demystifying Coronavirus and What You Can Do to Avoid It

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.