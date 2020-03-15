South Africa: Archbishop Makgoba Makes Urgent Appeal for COVID-19 to Be Taken Seriously

15 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba of Cape Town is "desperately worried" that South Africans - and people throughout Africa - are not taking the coronavirus seriously enough.

He says in a public service announcement release today that he is worried that Africans will treat the virus as "a European problem", and not an African problem. "Viruses do not have passports, they don't know borders, they don't respect race or colour."

He also expresses his fear that "a lot of people will be affected" if the virus spreads in South Africa, with its high incidence of HIV, Aids and TB.

He adds: "Please help to reduce it by constantly washing your hands, sanitising and avoiding as much as possible public events where the virus may spread."

A transcript of the full text of his appeal - made in the form of a PSA to camera - follows:

I am desperately worried that the coronavirus is described as a European problem by some of the media. As we know, viruses do not have passports, they don't know borders, they don't respect race or colour.

The virus, the coronavirus, will affect us in Africa, will affect us in South Africa, because there is also the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Coronavirus Cases in South Africa Rise - Health Ministry
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Demystifying Coronavirus and What You Can Do to Avoid It

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.