South Africa: Archbishop Makgoba Makes Urgent Appeal for COVID-19 to Be Taken Seriously

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba of Cape Town is "desperately worried" that South Africans - and people throughout Africa - are not taking the coronavirus seriously enough.

He says in a public service announcement release today that he is worried that Africans will treat the virus as "a European problem", and not an African problem. "Viruses do not have passports, they don't know borders, they don't respect race or colour."

He also expresses his fear that "a lot of people will be affected" if the virus spreads in South Africa, with its high incidence of HIV, Aids and TB.

He adds: "Please help to reduce it by constantly washing your hands, sanitising and avoiding as much as possible public events where the virus may spread."

A transcript of the full text of his appeal - made in the form of a PSA to camera - follows:

The virus, the coronavirus, will affect us in Africa, will affect us in South Africa, because there is also the...