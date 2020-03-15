South Africa: Coronavirus Cancels Over 50s World Cup in Cape Town

The Over-50s Cricket World Cup being staged in and around Cape Town has been cancelled with immediate effect because of the Covid-19 virus.

The organising committee took the decision during the course of the third round of matches, which were then abandoned after the first innings.

"It is a public health risk decision," said the head of the tournament's medical committee, Dr Parag Pandya.

"The decision was taken for the protection of the players, given their age demographic, but also for the local population given that 95% of known cases in South African have come from travellers."

Seven of the 11 visiting teams have been staying in the same Cape Town hotel where appropriate precautions have been taken and they will remain there until arrangements can be made for their repatriation.

"The decision was taken by the organising and medical committees but it is fully endorsed by the sponsors," said Evergreen Lifestyle spokesperson Arthur Case.

"There was a great desire to continue but, in the end, it became apparent that cancellation was the right thing to do."

South Africa were unbeaten in the tournament thus far - beating Wales and England.

Pool A: Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Zimbabwe, Canada

Pool B: England, South Africa, Pakistan, India, Wales, Namibia.

SA Over 50s Squad:

Dave Callaghan (Captain), Louis Koen, Alan Dawson, Pieter Strydom, Kenny Jackson, Dave Holgate, Anwell Newman, Neil Fusedale, Rodney Malamba, Mlungisi 'Lefty' Ngece, Dave Duncan, Bruce Wilson, Warne Rippon, Brad Player, Nazeem White and Henry Williams.

Coach: Allan Donald

- Veterans Cricket Association

Source: Sport24