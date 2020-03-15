South Africa: Gauteng Health Dept Has Paid R790 000 to 13 Suspended Employees - DA

15 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Azarrah Karrim

The Gauteng health department has paid 13 suspended employees undergoing disciplinary hearings R790 000, according to the Democratic Alliance's Jack Bloom.

"This is revealed by Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku in a written reply to my questions in the Gauteng legislature," Bloom said in a statement on Sunday.

"According to Masuku, the suspended staff include four directors, two deputy directors, two social workers, two contract workers, an operation manager, a property caretaker and a radiographer."

One of the staff members was currently on special leave and working from home while awaiting the conclusion of an investigation by the Public Service Commission, according to Bloom.

The investigation involves the functionality of a unit under the staff member's leadership.

"The Department needs to employ better people and speed up its disciplinary investigations, as it is expensive to pay suspended employees for long periods of time," he said.

According to Department of Health spokesperson Kwara Kekana, the 13 employees were suspended for various reasons, including absconding from duty, absenteeism and improper conduct.

"The labour relations process has not concluded with regards to their disciplinary process, and the department works within the ambit of the law when dealing with all HR processes," Kekana said.

"Strengthening leadership and governance is one of the key priority areas of the 6th administration, this involves speedy resolution of labour relations issues," she added.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Coronavirus Cases in South Africa Rise - Health Ministry
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Demystifying Coronavirus and What You Can Do to Avoid It

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.