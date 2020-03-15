South Africa: Fire Burning On Slopes of Table Mountain

15 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services are monitoring the slopes of Table Mountain after a blaze began below Tafelberg Road on Sunday.

"We currently have 19 firefighting appliances on scene, with seasonal firefighters also in attendance. [There are] also reports of four dwellings that have caught alight in Trek Road."

In a statement, the City said the fire was moving and was burning on the Signal Hill side by the afternoon.

"The City's Disaster Risk Management Centre is closely monitoring the fire. At this stage, there is no cause to evacuate"

Residents were urged to close all windows and doors to prevent draft and reduce heat.

Members of the public were also advised to try to reduce their exposure to the smoke from the fire.

Wildfire smoke irritates your eyes, nose, throat and lungs. Children, pregnant women, people with asthma and heart disease needed to be especially careful, the City said.

