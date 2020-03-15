Nigeria: I Wasn't Involved in Sanusi's Dethronement, Banishment - AGF Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Sunday, said he was not connected with the dethronement of the former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, and his subsequent banishment to Nasarawa State.

This is contained in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday by the AGF's Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Umar Gwandu.

Mr Sanusi was deposed following a resolution of the Kano State Executive Council on March 9, on allegations of insubordination.

The deposed Kano emir had on March 12 filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja against the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; the Director-General of the State Security Services(SSS), Yusuf Bichi; Attorney General of Kano State and the AGF, Mr Malami.

They are the first, second, third and fourth respondents respectively.

Mr Sanusi regained his freedom on Friday on the order of the court and has left Awe in Nasarawa, where he was banished, for Lagos.

But in the statement on Sunday, Mr Malami said the "Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN was not in any way connected with the dethronement of the former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II and his subsequent banishment to Nasarawa State.

"The issue of who does what over the dethronement saga has been effectively submitted for judicial determination. The matter is consequently subjudice."

The minister added that he would not comment over a matter that is already before a court of law.

"Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice will not comment one way or the other over a matter that is pending before the court."