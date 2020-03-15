Namibia: Ministry Confirms Closure of Schools

The education ministry this afternoon confirmed the closure of schools following two confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the country.

Acting minister of education Martin Andjaba said all private and public schools will be closed from tomorrow and will re-open on 14 April.

In his statement, Andjaba said the closure follows the announcement by president Hage Geingob yesterday that all public gatherings are suspended for a period of 30 days.

"The College of Arts, libraries, resource centres, museums, National Art Gallery of Namibia and National Literacy Programmes of Namibia are also closed and suspended with immediate effect," Andjaba said.

Andjaba said the management of resource centres and school hostels must make immediate arrangements for the collection or return of pupils to their homes and no pupil must be left unattended until they are collected by their parents or guardians.