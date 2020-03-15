Namibia: Ministry Confirms Closure of Schools

Photo: Pixabay
Empty class.
15 March 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Tuyeimo Haidula

The education ministry this afternoon confirmed the closure of schools following two confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the country.

Acting minister of education Martin Andjaba said all private and public schools will be closed from tomorrow and will re-open on 14 April.

In his statement, Andjaba said the closure follows the announcement by president Hage Geingob yesterday that all public gatherings are suspended for a period of 30 days.

"The College of Arts, libraries, resource centres, museums, National Art Gallery of Namibia and National Literacy Programmes of Namibia are also closed and suspended with immediate effect," Andjaba said.

Andjaba said the management of resource centres and school hostels must make immediate arrangements for the collection or return of pupils to their homes and no pupil must be left unattended until they are collected by their parents or guardians.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Demystifying Coronavirus and What You Can Do to Avoid It

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.