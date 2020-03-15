South Africa: Pilot Dies in KZN Plane Crash

15 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

The pilot of a light aircraft has died after he crashed into a valley, south of Durban, on Sunday, paramedic services say.

"The Johannesburg Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (ARCC) was activated following reports of an aircraft observed crashing in the Umkhomazi River Valley by a group of kayakers," IPSS spokesperson Paul Herbst said.

He said the man was flying a Sling 4 aircraft.

Herbst said details from eyewitnesses and Police Search and Rescue (SAR) were used to "narrow down the area of interest".

"IPSS Medical Rescue and a private helicopter were tasked with an IPSS EMT and three Mountain Club of South Africa volunteers to proceed to the scene. SAPS SAR and SAPS Airwing were also tasked to assist due to the nature of terrain."

He said they discovered the pilot had died when they got to the site.

"The wreckage was located by the SAR units and unfortunately this was not a survivable accident. The scene was handed to police and the Accident and Incident Investigations Department in terms of ICAO's Annex 13."

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.