Sudanese Woman Wins International Human Rights Award

Geneva — The Sudanese activist Tahani Abbas has won the 2020 Martine Anstett human rights Prize in appreciation of her work in defending human rights and women issues in Sudan.

The Prize is named after Martine Anstett, a French-Swiss woman who dedicated her life to defend human rights. After her death in 2015, her family and her colleagues in the human rights defending institutions create the prize to honour her memory and to encourage public people who work worldwide in the defense of human rights. The prize is given on March 9 every year to a distinguished human rights activist as part of the International Film Festival and Forum on Human Rights.

Tahani is an independent journalist. She is a member of the executive committee of the Regional Alliance of Women Human Rights Defenders of North Africa and the Middle East. She is a member of many Sudanese feminist and human rights groups; she is one of the founders of Biyut Rahima Initiative that focuses on working women and "I am a Sudanese Woman" campaign which helps women who are victims of the arbitrary Nationality Law. She is also a member of the Sudanese Alliance for Ending Child Marriage and a member of the executive committee of the No to Oppression of Sudanese Women Initiative.