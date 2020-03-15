Algeria: Coronavirus - Algeria Has Imported Equipment Worth Millions of Dollars in One Week

15 March 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

ALGIERS-In one week, Algeria has imported millions of dollars of equipment to face the outbreak of coronavirus, said Sunday Premier Abdelaziz Djerad.

In response to the availability of medical equipment to face the virus, including reagents, bibs and hydroalcoholic gel, the PM assured that "they are available and will continue to buy them."

"Just yesterday (Saturday), an aircraft loaded with these products arrived from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). We also imported from France and several European countries like Denmark and Norway," he continued.

"Let us not panic. We must understand that there is neither a medicine nor a vaccine for this virus. We must prevent the virus from spreading throughout our country," said the PM.

"This is what people must understand when we tell them not to leave, not to visit parks or not go out with their kids. We are trying to limit, even a little, the outbreak of this virus," stressed Djerad.

State "has taken all measures" to treat infected people and all patients were dealt with," affirmed the PM.

There "are various steps we have taken in cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO) and a representative of this UN organization said that "Algeria is making huge efforts and has the means to treat patients."

