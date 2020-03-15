Egypt: Health Ministry - 12 Coronavirus Cases Detected On Nile Cruise Ship Coming From Aswan

The Health Ministry and the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that 12 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were detected on a Nile cruise ship heading to the southern city of Luxor from Aswan on Friday 06/03/2020.

Health Ministry Spokesman Khalid Megahed said that a Taiwanese female tourist of American origin was on board the ship, adding upon her return home, information was received from the WHO and the International Health Regulations on the discovery of her infection with the Coronavirus.

According to the WHO report, this index case or patient zero of the coronavirus is the cause of infection for the other COVID-19 cases that have been detected on board the ship.

The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population, in accordance with the guidelines of the World Health Organization, immediately took all preventive and precautionary measures against those who have come into contact with this index case and made the necessary check-ups and tests, the spokesman said.