Somalia Bans Entry of Passengers From Coronavirus-Hit Countries

Somalia's government has announced that it will not allow entry for passengers originating from the Islamic Republic of Iran, China, Republic of Korea and Italy in its country.

The ban also affects travelers who transited one of the affected countries for the last 14 days.

The move follows several measures taken by the Ministry of Health to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus in the country.

The Ministry of Health has recommended to Transport and Aviation officials to suspend flights from most affected countries including China and Italy as precaution measures.

Citizens were also urged to limit social gatherings and uphold a high stand of hygiene.

According to Somali immigration health officials, four people who arrived in the country last week from coronavirus affected destinations were quarantined at Aden Abdulle International Airport to determine their status.

Emergency health centers were established at main entry points such as airports and ports to deal with the pandemic.

Neighboring countries of Kenya and Ethiopia have reported their first coronavirus cases which puts Somalia on high alert.