Somalia Bans Entry of Passengers From Coronavirus-Hit Countries

15 March 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia's government has announced that it will not allow entry for passengers originating from the Islamic Republic of Iran, China, Republic of Korea and Italy in its country.

The ban also affects travelers who transited one of the affected countries for the last 14 days.

The move follows several measures taken by the Ministry of Health to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus in the country.

The Ministry of Health has recommended to Transport and Aviation officials to suspend flights from most affected countries including China and Italy as precaution measures.

Citizens were also urged to limit social gatherings and uphold a high stand of hygiene.

According to Somali immigration health officials, four people who arrived in the country last week from coronavirus affected destinations were quarantined at Aden Abdulle International Airport to determine their status.

Emergency health centers were established at main entry points such as airports and ports to deal with the pandemic.

Neighboring countries of Kenya and Ethiopia have reported their first coronavirus cases which puts Somalia on high alert.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.