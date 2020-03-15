Tunisia: Covid-19 - Tunisia Voices Gratitude to China

14 March 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Presidency of the Republic expressed, on Saturday, its gratitude to the Republic of China for its initiative to provide Tunisia with medical material and equipment to help it to combat Covid-19 and strengthen preventive measures to limit its spread.

In a statement, a copy of which received by TAP, the Presidency of the Republic indicated that China has shown its readiness to send a medical team to Tunisia and to provide it with personal protective equipment (medical masks, disinfectant products and gels), within the framework of the fight and prevention of the coronavirus.

Besides, the Presidency of the Republic called on all citizens to comply with the directives issued to help contain this virus.

