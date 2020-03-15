Malawi: Church Goers Face Strange New Rules Against Spread of Coronavirus

15 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Church goers this Sunday faced strange new rules in most churches across the country as they were forced to wash hands and avoided hand shake greetings in the face of raging coronavirus.

The Catholic Church recommends measures during its masses to prevent and limit the risk of coronavirus infection. This is especially true during communion.

Some churches provided chlorine solution and encouraged elbow greetings while others did the Indian namaste greeting.

Malawi has not recorded any positive case of the disease but churches are moving in to sensitize people on the disease.

Malawi Health Equity Network executive director George Jobe says on his face book wall that last week's health cluster meeting was highly patronised by government officials, donor community, immigration, Police, private sector, international NGOs, local CSO representatives and many. MoH and WHO co-chaired the meeting.

He says his organization raised some issues which were that people walking on foot are not screened at borders in Karonga, Mchinji, Dedza, Mwanza and Mulanje.

"Malawi needs to screen everyone entering the country," he said.

He said the publicity needs to be intensified so that Malawi gets flooded with messages on coronavirus, saying most people in Malawi do not know the truth about the virus.

He said health workers at the airports need availability of full time vehicles which should enable them attend to flights even in wee hours, saying currently, the airports do not have vehicles specifically for the health workers.

