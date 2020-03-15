Namibia: Statement by H.E. President Hage G. Geingob following Confirmation of Two Cases of COVID-19 on Namibian Soil

announcement

Windhoek — Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen, Thank you for coming to State House

The World Health Organization has declared COVID19 a global pandemic. Therefore, Namibia has to take steps to deal with this pandemic. The Minister of Health announced this morning that there are two confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Namibian soil.

The health of Namibians is the first priority. Appropriate precautionary measures must be taken. To protect Namibians from being affected by this virus:

1. The Independence Celebrations that were scheduled for Independence Stadium are called off. However, the swearing-in-ceremony will take place at State House.

2. The financial outlay for Independence Celebrations will be diverted to the fight against the Coronavirus.

3. The Namibian Government is suspending inbound and outbound travel to and from Qatar, Ethiopia and Germany with immediate effect for a period of 30 days.

4. All big gatherings are suspended for a period of 30 days.

5. Lockdown of Windhoek Gymnasium with immediate effect for a period of two weeks

6. Suspension of all travels by Namibian government officials, including State-Owned Enterprises

The Interministerial-Task Force whose members have joined me here will communicate additional Measures.