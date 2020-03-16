South Africa: President Ramaphosa's COVID-19 Address in 23 Bullet Points

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday night announcing a range of measures to try and stem the Covid-19 epidemic. These bullet points were released shortly after he spoke.
Government of South Africa declared the National State of Disaster
Infected individuals as of Sunday 15 March 2020: 61
Internal Transmission is occurring
Appealed to SA to limit contact between persons
Announced a travel ban from high-risk countries such as Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States and China as of 18 March 2020.
South Africans are to refrain from travelling to:
The United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, China, Iran and South Koreas.
People who visited high-risk countries as of mid-February - are required to present for testing
South Africa has 72 ports of entry via land, sea and airport
There are 53 land ports, 35 of them shut down as of Monday
Two out of 8 seaports closed for passengers
Non-essential travel prohibited
Non-essential domestic travel to be stopped
GROUPS OF PEOPLE
Limit contact between groups of people
Gatherings of more than 100 are prohibited
All mass celebrations during public holidays cancelled
Organisers to put in place stringent measures for less-than-100-people events
SCHOOLS...