South Africa: President Ramaphosa's COVID-19 Address in 23 Bullet Points

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday night announcing a range of measures to try and stem the Covid-19 epidemic. These bullet points were released shortly after he spoke.

Government of South Africa declared the National State of Disaster

Infected individuals as of Sunday 15 March 2020: 61

Internal Transmission is occurring

Appealed to SA to limit contact between persons

Announced a travel ban from high-risk countries such as Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States and China as of 18 March 2020.

South Africans are to refrain from travelling to:

The United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, China, Iran and South Koreas.

People who visited high-risk countries as of mid-February - are required to present for testing

South Africa has 72 ports of entry via land, sea and airport

There are 53 land ports, 35 of them shut down as of Monday

Two out of 8 seaports closed for passengers

Non-essential travel prohibited

Non-essential domestic travel to be stopped

GROUPS OF PEOPLE

Limit contact between groups of people

Gatherings of more than 100 are prohibited

All mass celebrations during public holidays cancelled

Organisers to put in place stringent measures for less-than-100-people events

SCHOOLS...