South Africa: President Ramaphosa's COVID-19 Address in 23 Bullet Points

15 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday night announcing a range of measures to try and stem the Covid-19 epidemic. These bullet points were released shortly after he spoke.

Government of South Africa declared the National State of Disaster

Infected individuals as of Sunday 15 March 2020: 61

Internal Transmission is occurring

Appealed to SA to limit contact between persons

Announced a travel ban from high-risk countries such as Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States and China as of 18 March 2020.

South Africans are to refrain from travelling to:

The United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, China, Iran and South Koreas.

People who visited high-risk countries as of mid-February - are required to present for testing

South Africa has 72 ports of entry via land, sea and airport

There are 53 land ports, 35 of them shut down as of Monday

Two out of 8 seaports closed for passengers

Non-essential travel prohibited

Non-essential domestic travel to be stopped

GROUPS OF PEOPLE

Limit contact between groups of people

Gatherings of more than 100 are prohibited

All mass celebrations during public holidays cancelled

Organisers to put in place stringent measures for less-than-100-people events

SCHOOLS...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.