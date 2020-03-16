South Africa: Disaster Declared As South Africa Shuts Down to Fight COVID-19

15 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

'It is true that we are facing a grave emergency, but if we act together, if we act decisively I am sure we will overcome,' said President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday night.

As the number of South Africans who tested positive for Covid-19 rose to 61 on Sunday 15 March and the country saw its first cases of locally transmitted infections, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster in the country and imposed a travel ban on Italy, Iran, South Korea, Germany, Spain, the UK, the US and China as from 18 March.

Ramaphosa explained the travel ban was part of the government's plan to combat the disease that has been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

The ban includes that all visas previously issued to foreign visitors will be cancelled. He added that foreigners who have visited high-risk countries in the past 21 days will also be refused visas.

"Given the scale and speed with which the virus is spreading, no country is immune or will be spared its impact," Ramaphosa said, adding that it was the gravest threat that South Africa has faced since the dawn of democracy.

"Fellow South African, this is the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

