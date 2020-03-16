South Africa: Covid-19 - a Guide to South Africa's New 'State of Disaster'

16 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

On Sunday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 'national state of disaster' to enable the government to introduce measures to combat the spread of Covid-19 within South Africa. These are the measures now in place.

Travel to South Africa by non-South Africans

As of Wednesday 18 March 2020, South Africa's borders are closed to foreign nationals from the following countries: Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom and China.

These are considered "high-risk" countries, and that list may not be exhaustive - Daily Maverick is seeking clarity.

The ban applies even if visitors have already been granted a travel visa: as of Sunday 16 March, those visas are revoked.

In addition, holders of passports from countries which are not on the "high risk" list, but who have visited a high-risk country within the previous 20 days, will not be granted a visa.

Anyone who has entered South Africa from a high-risk country since mid-February "will be required to present themselves for testing". (It is not yet clear how, or whether, this measure will be enforced.)

There is also now a list of "medium-risk" countries, which includes Portugal, Hong Kong and Singapore. People arriving in South...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.