South Africa: Covid-19 - a Guide to South Africa's New 'State of Disaster'

On Sunday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 'national state of disaster' to enable the government to introduce measures to combat the spread of Covid-19 within South Africa. These are the measures now in place.

Travel to South Africa by non-South Africans

As of Wednesday 18 March 2020, South Africa's borders are closed to foreign nationals from the following countries: Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom and China.

These are considered "high-risk" countries, and that list may not be exhaustive - Daily Maverick is seeking clarity.

The ban applies even if visitors have already been granted a travel visa: as of Sunday 16 March, those visas are revoked.

In addition, holders of passports from countries which are not on the "high risk" list, but who have visited a high-risk country within the previous 20 days, will not be granted a visa.

Anyone who has entered South Africa from a high-risk country since mid-February "will be required to present themselves for testing". (It is not yet clear how, or whether, this measure will be enforced.)

There is also now a list of "medium-risk" countries, which includes Portugal, Hong Kong and Singapore. People arriving in South...