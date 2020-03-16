South Africa: Ramaphosa Shows Mettle As He Declares COVID-19 a National Disaster and the World's Gravest Emergency

15 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

SA is to go into shutdown, as travel bans are imposed, schools closed and gatherings of more than 100 people prohibited, among other urgent and drastic measures.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday (March 15, 2020) didn't mince his words as he said South Africa was looking disaster in the eye.

"The world is facing a medical emergency greater than in a century," he said in reference to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a call for "solidarity and compassion", he outlined the emergency measures South Africa will undertake to combat the spread here.

He revealed that there are now 61 confirmed infections in South Africa, up from 51 earlier in the day. As yet there are no deaths, but the new figures include a new threat: a local transmission. Until now, all infections have been imported from South Africans who had travelled largely in Italy, but also in Iran and the US and then returned to South Africa.

That casts a new pall on things as the spread into vulnerable communities (until now it has been in well-resourced elite communities) may be a threat.

Rights suspended by disaster declaration

By declaring a national disaster, which in effect suspends certain constitutional rights, Ramaphosa...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.