South Africa: Ramaphosa Shows Mettle As He Declares COVID-19 a National Disaster and the World's Gravest Emergency

SA is to go into shutdown, as travel bans are imposed, schools closed and gatherings of more than 100 people prohibited, among other urgent and drastic measures.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday (March 15, 2020) didn't mince his words as he said South Africa was looking disaster in the eye.

"The world is facing a medical emergency greater than in a century," he said in reference to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a call for "solidarity and compassion", he outlined the emergency measures South Africa will undertake to combat the spread here.

He revealed that there are now 61 confirmed infections in South Africa, up from 51 earlier in the day. As yet there are no deaths, but the new figures include a new threat: a local transmission. Until now, all infections have been imported from South Africans who had travelled largely in Italy, but also in Iran and the US and then returned to South Africa.

That casts a new pall on things as the spread into vulnerable communities (until now it has been in well-resourced elite communities) may be a threat.

Rights suspended by disaster declaration

By declaring a national disaster, which in effect suspends certain constitutional rights, Ramaphosa...