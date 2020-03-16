South Africa: Wits Student Tests Positive for Covid-19

Photo: South African Presidency
South Africa's President Cyril Ramphosa announcing "urgent and drastic measures" to combat Coronavirus.
15 March 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has confirmed that a Wits University medicine student has tested positive for COVID-19.

The test was conducted by a private laboratory.

The Health Department said it is aware of the student's test results.

"As previously announced by the Minister of Health, on receiving positive results from a private laboratory, the NICD will conduct a retest in order to confirm and validate the results before they are released," read the statement.

As we speak, the Minister said, the NCID is conducting a confirming test of this specimen.

Once the results are available a formal announcement will be made.

The Minister said this process had been agreed upon between the private and public laboratories at a meeting that took place on Saturday, which was convened by the Minister.

According to media reports, the student has been in self-isolation since Wednesday as a precaution taken by the university while they waited on his test results.

The department on Sunday confirmed that there were 51 cases of Coronavirus in South Africa.

Gauteng now has 24 cases while the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal have, respectively, confirmed 14 and 12 cases. Mpumalanga has recorded only one case.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

More on This
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Demystifying Coronavirus and What You Can Do to Avoid It
COVID-19 - Soldiers Ready to Repatriate South Africans from Wuhan
COVID-19 Is a Pandemic, Preparation is Key, Says WHO
Rwanda Confirms Four More COVID-19 Cases
Africans, Here's What Is Being Done About COVID-19
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.