Egypt: PM Says Luxor Cruise Ship 'Only Coronavirus Source' in Egypt

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said on Saturday the 7th of March 2020 that the Nile cruise ship, which was on its way from Aswan to Luxor, was the one and only source of coronavirus in Egypt.

Madbouli's remarks came during a press conference on Egypt protective measures against the COVID-19, which was held on Saturday at the cabinet's. He noted in the presence of Health Minister Hala Zayed, Tourism and Antiquities Minister Khaled El Anany and Civil Aviation Minister Mohamed Manar that the Nile cruise ship was the epicenter of the deadly virus in Egypt.

He stated, clarifying that all tourists, who were infected with the virus, were on board including two French, who visited Egypt from February 5 to 16.

Outside the ship, only three people returning from abroad were tested positive; a Chinese, a Canadian and an Egyptian coming from Serbia, Madbouli said.

The Chinese had recovered and left the quarantine center, while the other two are being treated and their health conditions are stable.malle

-He, also, clarified that Egypt was the first country worldwide to detect CONVID-19 cases with no symptoms, since the cases who tested positive, showed no symptoms.

The cruise ship had 171 on board, only 70 of whom were Egyptians, Madbouli added, noting that all necessary measures have been taken to report and deal with any suspected cases immediately.

"We will not hesitate to take whatever actions necessary to curb the virus spread", the premier stressed.

Meanwhile, Health and Population Minister Hala Zayed noted that of the 12 cases, who were boarding the cruise ship yesterday, only one passenger tested positive in newly conducted tests.

This passenger will undergo necessary treatment in an isolation hospital, while the other 11 will be quarantined, the minister said.

Moreover, up to 33 positive cases were detected today with no symptoms, who were on the cruise ship, which had 171 on board and only 70 of whom were Egyptians.

The total number of confirmed cases is 34, Zayed pointed out.

All those who were in contact with the positive and negative cases had been quarantined.

The minister noted that the state purchased 250,000 detection kits, which shorten the detection time and generate test results in just 30 minutes.

During the conference, Madbouli directed officials from the ministries of health, civil aviation and tourism to travel to Luxor to closely follow up the measures taken in respect of the Nile cruise that was carrying the suspected cases.