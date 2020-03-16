Rwanda Confirms Four More Coronavirus Cases

Rwanda has confirmed four more cases of the novel coronavirus, also known as Covid-19, bringing the total of identified cases to five, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday, March 15.

The identified cases are of a 34-year-old Rwandan who arrived from South Sudan on March 6, and his brother, a 36-year-old who arrived from Fiji via United States of America and Qatar on March 8.

The third case is of a 30-year-old man in Kigali with no recent travel history, while the fourth case is of a 22-year-old Ugandan who arrived in Rwanda from London on March 15, according to the Ministry.

"Four additional coronavirus cases were identified through positive tests today (Sunday)," the Ministry said, highlighting that all patients have been isolated from other patients and were undergoing treatment.

The Ministry said the tracing of all contacts has been conducted for further management.

Rwanda confirmed its first coronavirus case on Saturday, an Indian citizen who arrived from Mumbai, India, on March 8, never showed symptoms initially until March 16 when he was tested positive.

The Government has urged residents to continue to observe instructions from health authorities, particularly washing hands regularly, avoiding large gatherings, and reporting any symptoms.

President Paul Kagame has taken up upon himself to urge citizens to not panic, but observe the right instructions, which he said are simple but effective measures which are key to keeping everyone safe.

The coronavirus has become pandemic with more cases being confirmed in almost every corner of the world.

Other African nations to have reported cases of the virus include Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, Senegal, Togo, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa, Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Sudan, Kenya, and Ethiopia.

