Southern Africa: South Africa Closing 32 Of Its 72 Border Posts

16 March 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Thupeyo Muleya

Beitbridge — South Africa will close 32 of its 72 ports of entry to minimise the continued spread of Covid-19 and is banning travellers from countries with high infection rates.

The country shares land borders with Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini and Zimbabwe, and totally surrounds Lesotho.

In his State of the Nation Address last night, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa did not name the border posts to be closed and it was not clear if the busy Beitbridge Border Post, the only one with Zimbabwe, is one of them. Zimbabwe has air links with South Africa through Harare, Bulawayo and Victoria Falls, but has no confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The President said the responsible ministers will give a full outline of the action plan this morning.

As of end of day yesterday, South Africa had recorded 61 COVID-19 positive cases.

President Ramaphosa said schools will close on Wednesday until the end of Easter weekend and that visits to prisons had been suspended as part of the drastic measures adopted by Cabinet.

He said after consulting widely, South Africa had im posed a travel ban on those coming from Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom and China as from Wednesday.

"Given the scale and the speed at which the virus is spreading, it is now clear that no country is immune from the disease or will be spared its severe impact," said President Ramaphosa.

"As of now, South Africa has 61 confirmed cases of people infected with the virus and this number is expected to rise in the coming days and weeks.

"Initially, it was people who had travelled out of the country, especially from Italy, who had positively tested for the virus.

"We are now dealing with the internal transmission of the virus. This situation calls for an extraordinary response; there can be no half-measures."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.