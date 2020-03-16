Kenya: Pilot Arrested Over Links to Sh39 Billion Fake Military Equipment Deal

14 March 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

A Kenyan pilot working with a local aviation company has been arrested after being linked to the Sh39 billion fake military equipment tender.

Subow Mohamed Ahmed was arrested by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) based at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

"On the strength of a stop order issued by DCI Hqs Investigations Bureau, Detectives based at JKIA have arrested Subow Mohamed Ahmed, a Kenyan Pilot working with a local Aviation company. Mr. Subow is wanted in connection with Investigations into the 39 Billion Fake Arms deal," DCI tweeted.

It was not immediately clear what role the pilot could have played in the fake arms tender scandal, but the arrest comes after DCI boss George Kinoti promised to question more suspects linked to the scam.

The arms scandal was exposed in February when allegations surfaced that former Sports CS Rashid Echesa had attempted to defraud some Polish nationals through a fictitious arms tender.

Police later arrested Echesa on February 13 and he was arraigned in Nairobi alongside Daniel Otieno Omondi alias General Juma, Clifford Okoth Onyango alias Paul, and Kennedy Oyoo Mboya on the 17th of the same month.

The charges include conspiracy to commit a felony, making a document without authority, obtaining money by false pretense, and attempt to commit a felony.

According to the charge sheet, the suspects with intent to defraud and deceive obtained 11.5 million shillings from Kozilowski Stanley Bruno by pretending to be in a position to award him a contract for the supply and delivery of military equipment to the Ministry of Defence.

The offenses are said to have taken place on diverse dates between October 2, 2019 and February 13, 2020, with one of the controversial meetings taking place in the Deputy President William Ruto's Harambee House Annexe office.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.