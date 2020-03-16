Kenya: Nazarene University Suspends Classes After First Coronavirus Case Reported

14 March 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Africa Nazarene University has suspended on-campus classes hours after the government confirmed the first case of the Coronavirus in the country.

A statement by the Vice Chancellor Stanley Bhebhe said the institution is suspending classes after Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced the patient with the first case of the virus lives in Ongata Rongai where the university is located in Kajiado county.

"After careful consideration and analysis of the situation, the university has taken a cautionary decision to suspend on-campus classes effective Monday 16th, 2020 until further notice" read the statement in part.

The closure, according to the VC, applies to the main campus in Ongata Rongai as well as the Nairobi center.

The institution however added that distance learning classes will continue as usual even as the end of the January 2020 trimester is set to be rescheduled.

The students residing at the university hostels have until March, 16 2020 to vacate the premises, the VC stated in the statement.

"During this period of closure, we advise all students to continue taking necessary precautionary measures," read the letter.

The Kenyan government confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the country on Friday.

The test results of the patient, a 27-year-old female who is quarantined at Kenyatta National Hospital's Infectious Disease Unit (KNH-IDU), showed she was positive on Thursday night.

She had travelled to Kenya from the United States on March 5, and it is believed she got infected while abroad, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a press statement.

Notice: Suspension of on-campus classes #ANU pic.twitter.com/kOu7GQilMg

- Africa Nazarene Uni. (@africanazarene) March 13, 2020

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.