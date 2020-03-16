Rwanda: Coronavirus - Why You Need to Avoid Panic and Bulk Buying

Following Saturday's announcement of the first case of coronavirus in Rwanda, it was common to spot long queues in supermarkets and shops with buyers attempting to stock up household consumables and food.

However, the panic buying which most buyers viewed as precautionary has been termed as unnecessary by the government.

Panic and bulk buying in the face of the announcement will only lead to a rise in demand for goods and products which could drive up prices. A rise in prices could only see a few people able to buy.

The Government said that shops, supermarkets and markets will remain open throughout the precautionary period.

Minister of Trade and Industry Soraya Hakuziyaremye told The New Times that there is no need to panic or bulk buy assuring the public that shops, markets, supermarkets and other vendors will remain open throughout.

She said that Saturday's incidences of panic and bulk buying following the announcement of the first coronavirus case was probably out of lack of adequate information that trade activities would remain open.

Hakuziyaremye also noted that supply chains remain open across the country ensuring that business outlets access necessary inputs and goods.

She added that a majority of consumables are agricultural products that were available in the country following a good harvest in the first season of this year.

The government has also reached out to wholesalers and retailers such as supermarkets who all confirmed that they would remain operational and had stocks to last them for over two months.

Hakuziyaremye who on Sunday inspected markets across the city said that there will be adequate supplies across all market segments adding that importers were working on importing items that are sourced outside the country most of the capital and intermediary goods.

In an interview with The New Times last week, major importers said that their suppliers from China had resumed operations and were servicing orders while others said that they had taken the initiative to seek alternative sources when China's production process was experiencing challenges.

Egypt and Turkey are among the alternative sources of products.