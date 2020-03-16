Kenya: Coronavirus Announcement Shakes Kenya Market

14 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Magdalene Wanja

The announcement Friday that Kenya had confirmed its first case of Covid-19 has caused ripples, including the suspension of all public gatherings as some of the precautionary measures.

But the risks, especially in major cities, remain high, especially for those who use public transport to and from work.

Eateries, shopping malls, offices, banks, churches, mosques, schools and colleges, are also high-risk areas.

By Friday afternoon, most of these were operating normally without observing any precautionary measures.

Small and medium-sized companies that import goods from China have already started suffering.

National Nurses Association of Kenya (NNAK) president Alfred Obengo said more people have access to the internet and coming up with an online portal will go a long way.

"We need to come up with more training approaches like opening up online portals to reach everyone," he said.

Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved.

