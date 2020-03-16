Tanzania: TCF Pushes for Rights of Consumers

15 March 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sunday News Reporter

THE Tanzania Consumer Forum (TCF) encourages various consumers of goods and services to ensure their consumption habit is not to the detriment of the future generation.

Such a call comes as the world marks World Consumer Rights Day on March 15 every year.

In Tanzania, the commemoration is held at Kigoma-Ujiji Municipal Council and will be graced by Kigoma Regional Commissioner (rtd) Brig Emmanuel Maganga.

A statement issued to the media by TCF Chairman David Ngula yesterday says the day is marked to promote basic rights and obligations of all consumers to be respected and protected.

The day is also a reminder to consumers to report any violation of consumer rights in the market.

He called upon consumers to promote and raise awareness on sustainable consumption of both goods and services to serve both current and future generations.

"The moment consumers come across any challenges relating to the violation of their consumer rights they should not hesitate to report the matter to the responsible authorities for action," noted Mr Ngula.

According to him, the theme for this year's commemoration is "Sustainable Consumption" which calls upon nations to observe and create a system dominated by the law, rules and procedure on consumer advocacy.

