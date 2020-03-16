Tanzania: Premier - Uphold Govt's Free Education Stance

15 March 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Elkana Kuhenga

THE Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has called upon heads of schools countrywide to continue upholding the government's free education stance, and phase out any charge to the pupils.

His plea was made yesterday in Ruangwa District while addressing education stakeholders, where he further said that the goal of the free education is to ensure that children, especially those from disadvantaged families get opportunity to attend classes.

The Premier said that the education sector forms the basis of economic, technological and social growth in any country, hence deserve priority.

To effectively achieve the goals, he said, parents and guardians should be actively involved in monitoring behaviour and academic progress of their children and ensure that the onus is solely not left in the hands of teachers.

In a related development, habarileoMr Majaliwa applauded teachers in the district for their hard work that was being reflected in various National examinations' results.

"The work you are doing is exemplary, and I urge you to continue with the effort by also educating parents and guardians on the importance of education for the development of our youth," he said.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister has asked education stakeholders, including teachers to routinely raise awareness on coronavirus and its prevention by avoiding handshakes among others.

In a separate development, Mr Majaliwa yesterday after launching Al Nur Mosque in Ruangwa, acknoweledged the contribution of religious leaders in upholding peace in the country.

He said that for harmony to continue prevailing in the country, Peace Committees have been formed at the National level and works in consultations with religious leaders in wards to the grassroots in addressing challenges facing the citizens.

Expounding, the Premier commended Al-Hikma Institute leadership for building a community Mosque saying such religious bodies support the government in peace building.

In response, the institute's Chairperson, Sheikh Sharif Abdulkader thanked the government for allowing diverse religions to worship God in the country.

Sheikh Abdulkader further said: "President John Magufuli publicly asked for a Mosque building in Chato, and this shows that leaders are close to the people of all religions...let us pursue our peace and not listen to people who do not want the best for the country. "

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.