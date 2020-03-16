Tanzania: Premier - Uphold Govt's Free Education Stance

THE Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has called upon heads of schools countrywide to continue upholding the government's free education stance, and phase out any charge to the pupils.

His plea was made yesterday in Ruangwa District while addressing education stakeholders, where he further said that the goal of the free education is to ensure that children, especially those from disadvantaged families get opportunity to attend classes.

The Premier said that the education sector forms the basis of economic, technological and social growth in any country, hence deserve priority.

To effectively achieve the goals, he said, parents and guardians should be actively involved in monitoring behaviour and academic progress of their children and ensure that the onus is solely not left in the hands of teachers.

In a related development, habarileoMr Majaliwa applauded teachers in the district for their hard work that was being reflected in various National examinations' results.

"The work you are doing is exemplary, and I urge you to continue with the effort by also educating parents and guardians on the importance of education for the development of our youth," he said.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister has asked education stakeholders, including teachers to routinely raise awareness on coronavirus and its prevention by avoiding handshakes among others.

In a separate development, Mr Majaliwa yesterday after launching Al Nur Mosque in Ruangwa, acknoweledged the contribution of religious leaders in upholding peace in the country.

He said that for harmony to continue prevailing in the country, Peace Committees have been formed at the National level and works in consultations with religious leaders in wards to the grassroots in addressing challenges facing the citizens.

Expounding, the Premier commended Al-Hikma Institute leadership for building a community Mosque saying such religious bodies support the government in peace building.

In response, the institute's Chairperson, Sheikh Sharif Abdulkader thanked the government for allowing diverse religions to worship God in the country.

Sheikh Abdulkader further said: "President John Magufuli publicly asked for a Mosque building in Chato, and this shows that leaders are close to the people of all religions...let us pursue our peace and not listen to people who do not want the best for the country. "