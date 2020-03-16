Tanzania: Gender Equality in Development Agenda Stressed

15 March 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Bernard Lugongo

THE Aga Khan University , Institute for Educational Development in East Africa (AKU-IED, EA) has vowed to promote gender equality in development agenda through teaching and actions.

Dean of the AKU-IED, EA, Prof Joe Lugalla, said it was crucial to empower women through education and employment.

"Biological differences shouldn't be criteria for segregating women in development activities," Prof Lugalla said recently during a workshop to discuss the contribution of women to development.

The workshop follows week-long activities to mark International Women's Day market on March 8 every year.

"We value the contribution of women and the fight for women's empowerment doesn't end in class as we also bring it to the community," Prof Lugalla noted.

Recently, the university had a series of activities in honour of International Women's Day which aimed at making a difference.

They focused on bringing a difference in the lives of other women around, a difference in those who were in need, a difference in uplifting each other, as well as difference in spreading love and positive thinking.

The activities were, among others, running various sessions, including health, fitness and book review sessions.

A team of staff of the university visited women suffering from obstetric fistula at CCBRT, and spent some time with girls from Tambaza High School to promote the youth generation by encouraging girls to learn from young age.

For her part, a long-serving gender activist, Ms Mary Rusimbi, credited changes in the country's laws and policies that had seen more women in politics and decision-making bodies.

She said the government made many changes in the country's laws and policies that had enabled a number of women to get into decisionmaking bodies.

