Tanzania: U17 Crash Out of Wc Qualifiers, TFF Appeals

NATIONAL Under-17 women football team has been eliminated from the Women's World Cup Under-17 qualifiers following a 5-0 loss to hosts Uganda yesterday.

However, Tanzania protested that the host had fielded five ineligible players and have appealed to the relevant authorities.

Uganda took advantage of the home venue -- the StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo, Kampala yesterday to turn the tables against Tanzania, who headed into the game with 2-1 win advantage registered in the first leg clash at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam about two weeks ago.

They progress to the next round on 6-2 aggregate following a five-star performance thanks to goals from Margarat Kunihira, Fauzia Najjemba, Grace Aluka and a brace from captain Juliet Nalukenge.

Uganda will now meet a winner between Cameroon and Sao Tome.

Cameroon won 4-0 over Sao Tome in the first leg. The Women's World Cup Under-17 will be staged in India from November 2nd to 21st this year.

It was a competitive game with Uganda enjoying the lion share of possession and the host's Magreth Kunihira made a first attempt in the 17th minute but goalkeeper Aisha Ismail was well placed to collect the ball.

Uganda looked strong using their wing Fauzia Najjemba and forward Julieth Nalukenge who created several chances but the Tanzanian defence stood strong.

However, Bakari Shime charges could not resist two minutes before the interval as they conceded an opener through Kunihira with a powerful long drive.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Najjemba scored a second goal for Uganda in the 75th minute and three minutes later Aluka added the third. There was still time for skipper Nalukenge to score two in the 88th minute and 93rd minute making a score board read 5-0. Speaking shortly after the match, coach Shime complained that Uganda fielded five overage players. He said the five players were not included in the team during the first leg.

"We have lost the game but our opponents have definitely not been honest enough... they chose to field over aged players," lamented Shime.

On his side the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Technical Director, Oscar Mirambo said they have already reported the matter to the relevant authorities in regard to Uganda fielding ineligible players.

"It is unfathomed for a the player to be in the Under-17 team since 2007 to 2020... they will have to prove at what age those players were initially selected to feature in the team," Mirambo pointed out.