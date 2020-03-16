Kenya: More Teams Withdraw From Betway Cup

14 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Holders Bandari will not honour their Betway Cup round of 16 match against Sofapaka scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

The club has confirmed the development via a communique addressed to the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Secretary General Barry Otieno and copied to the Ministry of Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, Ministry of Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe and Interior and Citizen Services Permanent Secretary Dr. Eng. Karanja Kibicho.

"Relying on the government directive on the suspension of all public gatherings, our sponsor, Kenya Ports Authority through the managing director has directed that the match should not proceed as scheduled," the communique reads in part.

"Considering the circumstances at hand, we therefore request you to reschedule the game later when the ban is lifted."

Keroka Technical University, who were scheduled to face Kisumu AllStars in Kisumu on Sunday, have also requested for the postponement of the game.

"Bearing in mind we are a Government TVET institution, we wish to inform you that we are under obligation to implement all government directives. We request you to reschedule this match to be played after the pandemic has been contained and the government circulars withdrawn," their letter to FFK reads partly.

KCB and Gor Mahia had earlier on written to the federation as well requesting postponement of their matches against Wazito and Posta Rangers respectively that were to be played at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

