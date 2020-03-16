Kenya: Coast Stima Switch Off AP at Mbaraki

Coast Stima continued with their surge towards promotion places with a 3-1 win over visiting Administration Police (AP) in a thrilling National Super League (NSL) match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on Saturday.

Erick Ombija, on-loan at Stima from Gor Mahia, struck a goal in each half with Rodgers Okumu adding another for the hosts in the win. Substitute Alfred Chole scored the consolation goal for the law enforcers late on.

Stima coach Paul Ogai said he was impressed with the performance of all his players.

"I'm happy that my boys gave a good account of themselves against a physical side who tired in the last 45 minutes," said Ogai.

"He is a player who always strives to score during training and maintains that habit even during matches," Ogai said of his marksman Ombija.

His AP counterpart Abdalla Otieno cut a dejected figure at the final whistle and did not spare his charges in the post-match.

"We lost 10 open scoring opportunities and Stima got four scoring chances, utilised three of them and beat us," said Otieno.

AP seemed to have settled into the much earlier on and had the first chance seven minutes but Innocent Abwori missed the target with only Stima goalkeeper Godfrey Lowo to beat.

Three minutes later, AP were punished for the miss.

Stima took the lead when Khamis Aboud evaded a few challenges and sent a cross to the centre for Ombija to blast the ball past AP goalkeeper Mark Kioko.

In the second half, Stima came more into the picture and were rewarded in the 78th minute when Kioko failed to deal with Kelvin Washe's drive, allowing Okumu to double the hosts' advantage from close range.

Two minutes later, Dennis Magige - signed on loan from Bandari - dribbled his way past two defenders before squaring it for Ombija to put the score beyond doubt.

With five minutes from time, Chole headed home Humphrey Alemba's cross but it was too late for the visitors to start a comeback.