Tanzania: Chadema MPs Hospitalised After Alleged Wardens Beating

Dar es Salaam — Three Chadema Members of Parliament (MPS)- Ms Halima Mdee (Kawe), Ms Ester Bulaya (Bunda Urban) and Special Seats MP Ms Jesca Kishoa, have been admitted to hospitals after allegedly being assaulted by prison wardens on Friday.

The trio, together with 16 Chadema supporters, who had gone to the Segerea Prison to receive the party's national chairman, Mr Freeman Mbowe, who was sent to prison after failing to pay a Sh70 million fine, were accused of holding an illegal assembly.

Ms Mdee, who is also the Chadema women's wing chairperson, and Ms Bulaya, were receiving treatment the Aga Khan Hospital while Ms Kishoa was at Amana Hospital.

Speaking at a press conference, Chadema ideology and publicity secretary John Mrema said the three were rushed to the hospitals shortly after they were released from custody on Friday evening.

"We have sent some of the party's leaders to assess their situation, which will enable us to make a further decision depending on the doctors' advice," said Mr Mrema.

However, the statement from the prison department clarified that the Chadema supporters contravened regulations even after being exhorted to leave the restricted area.

"We asked them to leave the restricted area for quite a long time, but they defied the order," read part of the statement.

The statement continues: "We are disappointed with the Chadema leaders and supporters for threatening the security of prisoners, wardens and our assets."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The trio had spent Tuesday and Wednesday nights behind bars after they were found guilty in sedition charges that they were facing at the Kisutu Resident's Magistrate's Court.

Photos of Ms Mdee and Ms Bulaya on hospital beds went viral on social media yesterday, portraying that both had arm injuries.

Speaking to The Citizen, Ms Mdee said they arrived at the Segerea Prison in the evening to pick up their national chairman. However, after their arrival, Ms Mdee said the prison officer issued a set of instructions before starting to squeeze and twist their hands.

"Thereafter, they took us to Stakishari Police Station where we were interrogated for several hours before being bailed out," said Ms Mdee.

The three along with Mr Mbowe, party's secretary general John Mnyika, party's deputy secretary Salum Mwalimu (Isles), John Heche (Tarime Rural MP), Reverend John Msigwa (Iringa Urban MP) and former Chadema secretary general, Dr Vincent Mashinji, who recently defected to CCM were sentenced to pay a whopping Sh350 million fine.

They were found guilty of 12 counts out of 13 that they were charged with on March 10, 2020.

All the nine were sentenced to either pay fines of at least Sh30 million each or serve a jail term of up to five months.