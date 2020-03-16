Tanzania: Young Africans Face Uphill Task in Vpl Match

Dar es Salaam — After a 1-0 loss to Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC), soccer giants Young Africans today face another challenging task in the Mainland Premier League match against Namungo FC at the Majaliwa Stadium in Lindi Region.

Besides the Yanga-Namungo encounter, KMC will face another hurdle today against Alliance FC at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam Region.

However, all eyes will likely be on the Namungo- Yanga match, which is billed to be the toughest today as each team need victory to improve their chances in the league standings. Namungo are placed fourth with 49 points from 27 matches while Young Africans are third with 50 points from 26 matches. Namungo head coach Hitimana Thiery said they target the best results at their home ground and are not ready to disappoint their fans for the second time. "We played well against Tanzania Prisons, despite the defeat. We created many scoring chances, but we could not score. We have practised very hard to ensure we win the game," said Hitimana.

He explained that his players were capable of turning around the season at the home ground. "We will play Yanga cautiously, but with determination to get the much needed three points," said Hitimana.

Yanga head coach Luc Eymael is also optimistic about his players, saying they would register victory in the encounter.

The team squad has been boosted after the return of Ghanaian midfielder Benard Morrison who did not feature in the match against KMC on Thursday due to injury.

"We are happy with the return of Morisson, who sustained some injuries. We take the match seriously and are sure of getting all the important three points. However, we do not underestimate our opponents," said Eymael. Another tough game set for today is between KMC and visiting Alliance from Mwanza Region at the Uhuru Stadium.

KMC, who are at the bottom of the league standings, need victory against their rivals in order to fly higher in the league standings.

KMC are placed 16th with 30 points from 28 matches while Alliance are placed 18th with 29 points. The two teams that are in the relegation danger zone target victory in order to avoid featuring in the first division. KMC coach Haruna Harerimana said all of his players are in top shape to record the best results.