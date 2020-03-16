Tanzania: Virus Scare Disrupts Taifa Stars Camp Plan in Turkey

Dar es Salaam — The National soccer team (Taifa Stars) plan to camp in Turkey ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) and the African Nations Championship (Chan) has been postponed to avoid coronavirus infections.

According to information from the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), the team was to camp in Turkey before facing Tunisia in the Afcon.

"Everything has been changed as our team will no longer travel to Turkey as we have also been forced to cancel tickets for six players who were to join team-mates in Tunisia ahead of the Afcon duel," said Danny Msangi, the team coordinator.

The players who were to join the team ahead of the encounter are Abdi Banda who plays in South Africa, Robert Mapigano Kissu (Kenya), Simon Msuva, Nickson Kibabage (Morocco), Himid Mao (Egypt), Farid Mussa (Spain) and Mbwana Samatta (England).

However, Taifa Stars technical bench still continue with the training camp ahead of the Chan that is yet to be postponed.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf)'s medical experts are expected to make a decision over the coronavirus scare in Cameroon and whether the Chan finals should be staged there from April 4 to 25.

Cameroon has reported two cases of the deadly COVID-19, which has shredded sport schedules across the globe.

On Friday, CAF postponed indefinitely two rounds of 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, set for March 25 to 31.

Regarding the CHAN, a CAF statement said the delegation "would assess the preventive measures taken by the local organising committee".

Matches are due to be played in the capital, Yaounde, at two stadiums in the second city of Douala, and the seaside city of Limbe.

Cameroon have qualified automatically for the 16-nation tournament and the other title contenders including the defending champions Morocco.

Meanwhile, a two-day conference scheduled for March 17-18 in Durban that would have highlighted the African football industry has been postponed because of the coronavirus.

FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura had previously been invited to give a keynote speech at an event the organisers now hope to stage in July or August.