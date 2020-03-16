Nigeria: Lagos Explosion Update - People Still Trapped in Buildings As Rescue Efforts Continue

More people remained trapped in buildings as rescue efforts continued for victims of the explosion that rocked Eroko Road, Abule Egba area of Lagos on Sunday morning.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that an excavator was finally brought to the scene at about 5.37 pm.

So far, about 15 bodies have been recovered, including a family of four who was headed to church before they were caught up in the inferno.

The family comprised a father, mother and their two sons.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) on Sunday said a number of students of Brethren Girls College and their principal who were observing the morning mass died but many others were rescued alive.

The explosion caused panic among Lagos residents after it shook many houses in Ijegun, Festac Town and other communities outside Amuwo Odofin.

Some students of a boarding school in Abule Ado were also trapped in their dormitory as a result of the explosion.

NEMA later said the explosion which occurred at Abule Ado in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State was not caused by a disruption of an oil pipeline.

Ibrahim Farinloye, acting coordinator, Lagos territorial office of the agency, made the clarification in an interview with NAN in Lagos.

Mr Farinloye said contrary to information on some social media platforms, the explosion which occurred around 9 a.m. was unconnected to pipeline vandalism.

"From the information given by officials of the Lagos State Fire Service who are currently on the ground, the explosion is not connected to pipeline but might have occurred in a factory located in the Abule Ado area," he said.

"Emergency responders are on ground while others are still on their way to the scene. The situation is under control and we hope to get more information soon to ascertain its cause."

Mr Farinloye added that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) shut down the pipeline passing through the area after the explosion.

He also confirmed that several buildings were affected by the explosion which was heard several kilometres from the scene.