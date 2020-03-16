Tanzania: Act Wants a Unified Voice to Challenge CCM in Polls

Dar es Salaam — The opposition ACT-Wazalendo yesterday said it was mobilising a unified voice from all walks of life in a fresh bid to ensure democracy in the country and win the October General Election.

The party's leader Mr Zitto Kabwe said during the annual general meeting in Dar es Salaam yesterday that through a unified voice of all the opposition parties and civil society groups, it was possible to take over the government from the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM). "Our goal as ACT-Wazalendo is to create a prosperous Tanzania with people who are happy and proud of their country. We want to build a people-centred economy through the people's cooperatives and their communities," he said amid an applause.

The meeting was also attended by leaders of other opposition parties from in and outside the country."We urge all Tanzanians including other opposition parties to support and join us to demand for Tanzania we all want," he added

The meeting aimed at, among other things, to elect the party's new leaders. Top officials from both local and international political parties said unity among parties was a sure way of enhancing chances of winning the democratisation battle in Tanzania. "Often times our quest for democracy is disturbed by a multiplicity of voices and candidates. That doesn't help our course," said Mr Tendai Biti, Vice President of Zimbabwe's Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), who graced the meeting.

He added: "I urge unity among all democratic movements in this country. This is the only way upcoming and strong parties like you (ACT-Wazalendo) will have a chance to execute your great agenda for the people of Tanzania."

"Despite its challenges, democracy is all we have...the right to make choices. This right is fundamental to any developing society and for you here to remove the long serving party, you need to have a one voice as you approach general election," he said. The National League for Democracy (NLD) party chairman Mr Oscar Makaidi called upon Act-Wazalendo to lead in uniting parties that will lead the country into a true democracy.

"From what I have witnessed here today (yesterday), this party has the ability to lead other political parties towards a new revolution. We need to unite and shorten the journey of reform in the country. If we put our interest first, we will not be able to meet our goal," he said. Mr Benson Kigaila, the main opposition Chadema, deputy secretary general (mainland) stressed on the need for a unified opposition to achieve true democratic change.

"Together we can build a great force that will not be hindered by any situation. We are all fighting to change the lives of Tanzanians, we must now stand together ahead of this year's general election," he said.

ACT-Wazalendo and dual citizenship

The party said it would allow Tanzanians living abroad to acquire dual citizen if elected to the office after October polls.

This, according to the party, is a recognition of their (diaspora) contribution to the national economy. "We know huge contributions made by the diaspora to our economy through remittances which in 2019 hit $ 502 million," said Mr Zitto.