South Africa: Judge Parker Responds Angrily to Judge Le Grange, Questions His Own Original Perception of Alleged Assault By Judge Hlophe

analysis

Judge Mushtak Parker, accused by fellow Judge Andre le Grange of being less than economical with the truth about an alleged assault on him by Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe, says in retrospect 'events may not have unfolded in a way I had initially perceived'.

In the long-running soap opera that is the Western Cape Division of the High Court, Judge Mushtak Parker has responded to fellow Judge Andre le Grange, who broke ranks on 11 March 2020 essentially accusing both Parker and Hlophe of lying about an assault that took place in chambers.

Le Grange's move is unprecedented and it is believed that several judges will be issuing a letter of support in the coming week. The current crisis in the Western Cape has split the judiciary in the region and caused fear and massive loathing in its corridors.

The first anyone learnt of the alleged assault by Hlophe of Parker was in Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath's 14-page complaint to the JSC about Hlophe and his wife, Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe.

Goliath accused Hlophe of gross misconduct including an alleged attempt to rig the bench, as well as assaulting Parker over some issue of sexual impropriety. Goliath accused...