South Africa: Poultry Industry At Odds Over Big Increase in Chicken Import Tariffs

Reactions have been mixed over the government's huge increase in poultry import tariffs that were published in the Government Gazette on Friday 13 March 2020. Some say they will have a negative impact on cash-strapped consumers and emerging black importers, while others believe it will boost the local economy and create jobs.

Government's new chicken regulations mean the import tariffs will be increased to 62% from 37% on frozen bone-in chicken portions (a 25% increase), and to 42% from 12% (a 30% increase) on frozen boneless portions.

The Emerging Black Importers and Exporters Association of South Africa (Ebiesa) says the 25% increase in the tariff on frozen bone-in chicken portions will translate to consumers as follows:

Unati Speirs, the chairperson of Ebiesa, says:

"The country is officially in recession, and consumers and small business owners need all the help they can get. Why ramp up the tariff so substantially? The evidence is clear - these tariff increases will lead to price increases for consumers.

"It will further damage the growth of many black poultry importers who are trying to build businesses, who already operate at a disadvantage, both to the large poultry importers and the local poultry industry.

