South Africa: Unpacking the University Funding Crisis - and Confronting Our Collective Failure

opinion

The ongoing instability and protests on campuses in South Africa highlight the way in which student leadership elevated its short-term interests over a principled political responsibility that would have involved thinking of the trade-offs and subsequent consequences.

The start of the academic year has once again seen universities across the country marred by instability, violence and damage to their infrastructure. A number of institutions have had to close for periods of time and we have again had cases of arson. Just this week, more buildings were burnt at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. The University of the Witwatersrand has also recently experienced an attempt at destabilising the academic programme by a small group of students demanding financial assistance and accommodation. Why is this still the case despite the concessions made by the government?

To begin, we need to unpack where we have come from in order to understand why university funding continues to cause political instability on our campuses. Following the #FeesMustFall protests, two options emerged on solving the crisis. The first, proposed by the Heher Commission, was to offer a loan plan via the banks with the state putting up a collateral in the region of about 10%.

This would...