South Africa: The High-Profile Deals That Sank the PIC's Governance Processes

16 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

A big portion of the nearly 1,000-page report into governance issues at the Public Investment Corporation details how former CEO Dan Matjila bent over backwards for his pal Iqbal Survé.

A breakdown of the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of impropriety at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC):

President Cyril Ramaphosa instituted the commission on 4 October 2018 following ongoing allegations of impropriety at the PIC, which manages R2.13-trillion in government pension savings on behalf of the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) and other social funds.

The commission probed about 14 transactions that mostly date back to 2017. However, the transactions identified in the commission's report, which runs to nearly 1,000 pages, do "not constitute a comprehensive list of improprieties identified by the commission".

Among the most high-profile deals that were probed included transactions involving former union leader Jayendra Naidoo and entities owned or controlled by businessman Iqbal Survé, including Independent News & Media SA, AYO Technology Solutions and Sagarmatha Technologies.

The commission was headed by Lex Mpati, the former judge president of the Supreme Court of Appeal, assisted by former Reserve Bank governor Gill Marcus and asset manager Emmanuel Lediga.

The commission heard testimonies from 77 witnesses over eight...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

