South Africa: Judges Reveal Their Financial Interests

analysis

The latest available Register of Judges' Interests can be viewed by appointment at the Office of the Chief Justice in Midrand. No laptops, it's strictly old-school pen and paper.

Trawling through the financial declarations of just over 200 judges, shares are widely held, but range from just a few empowerment shares to a few multimillion-rand Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and offshore portfolios. A predilection for property emerges, although not necessarily for investment, and retirement saving instruments.

Such future-proofing is curious as judges get paid for life - that's currently an average R1.8-million annual income for a high court judge, up to R2.8-million for the chief justice. And yet, retirement annuities and living annuities seem to be a favourite among South Africa's judiciary, many of whom hold more than one such post-work life policy.

Perhaps it is because judges' salaries are set to stay at where they are currently pegged. On Tuesday 17 March the National Assembly is due to consider the 0% salary increases for judges, as President Cyril Ramaphosa recommended in his letter to Parliament against the recommendations of the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers, which had recommended 3%, backdated to 1 April 2019.

The...