Rwanda: Coronavirus - Supreme Court Suspends Proceedings

15 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Bertrand Byishimo

The Supreme Court has issued a statement restricting face to face court activities as a precaution in the wake of the fast-spreading new coronavirus (COVID-19).

This follows a decision by the government to suspend school schedules, religious services, sports leagues, and other public gatherings.

In a statement, the Supreme Court Spokesman Harrison Mutabazi said that the decision is aimed at protecting the health and safety of court employees, elected officials, and the general public.

"All activities for civil and criminal court cases shall be canceled in Rwanda for two weeks," the statement read.

The statement added that other concerns shall be raised through IECMS, an online system that engages many tools to operate efficiently and effectively in conducting the business of the judiciary. They also recommended the use of a toll-free number 3670.

The changes take effect from Monday, March 16th.

The changes come after the first case of Covid-19 was reported in Rwanda this past weekend, from an Indian National who flew from Mumbai last week. This is the fourth case in East Africa. Kenya recorded three cases.

The deadly novel coronavirus that first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year has claimed over 5,000 lives and infected more than 134,000 people across 110 countries and territories. The World Health Organisation (WHO) classified the outbreak as a pandemic on Wednesday.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.